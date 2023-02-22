Naidu exhorts people of Andhra Pradesh to join hands to save State from YSRCP’s ‘destructive rule’

February 22, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the people of Andhra Pradesh to join the fight to save the State from the “destructive rule” of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

In an open letter on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu alleged that the atrocities being committed by the ruling YSRCP were on the rise in the State.

“The dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has turned out to be a major setback for democracy,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

“False cases are being booked against the leaders of opposition parties for questioning the anti-democratic activities of the ruling dispensation. The Gannavaram incident is the latest example of this trend,” the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Naidu further alleged that the TDP leaders were being subjected to torture and their properties completely destroyed.

In the Gannavaram incident, the affected TDP leaders were projected as prime accused and sent to jail, Mr. Naidu alleged.

“There is no security for the properties of the common man in the State. The properties acquired by the poor after toiling a lot are being occupied by the ruling party leaders. Atrocities against women are on the rise, and the State has become a place for harassment of the downtrodden and backward sections of society,” the TDP supremo alleged.

A doctor who had asked for masks during the COVID-19 period was done to death, while a Dalit youth who raised certain questions on the liquor policy of the YSRCP government was killed, Mr. Naidu recalled.

“The fight is now between democracy and dictatorship. People have to join hands to save the State from destruction. It is ultimately the people who will be the victims if they do not come forward to save the State and the future generations,” Mr. Naidu said in the letter.