HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu exhorts people of Andhra Pradesh to join hands to save State from YSRCP’s ‘destructive rule’

The fight is between democracy and dictatorship, the former Chief Minister says in an open letter

February 22, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
False cases are being booked against leaders of opposition parties for questioning the anti-democratic activities of the ruling dispensation, alleges N. Chandrababu Naidu.

False cases are being booked against leaders of opposition parties for questioning the anti-democratic activities of the ruling dispensation, alleges N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the people of Andhra Pradesh to join the fight to save the State from the “destructive rule” of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

In an open letter on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu alleged that the atrocities being committed by the ruling YSRCP were on the rise in the State.

“The dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has turned out to be a major setback for democracy,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

“False cases are being booked against the leaders of opposition parties for questioning the anti-democratic activities of the ruling dispensation. The Gannavaram incident is the latest example of this trend,” the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Naidu further alleged that the TDP leaders were being subjected to torture and their properties completely destroyed.

In the Gannavaram incident, the affected TDP leaders were projected as prime accused and sent to jail, Mr. Naidu alleged.

“There is no security for the properties of the common man in the State. The properties acquired by the poor after toiling a lot are being occupied by the ruling party leaders. Atrocities against women are on the rise, and the State has become a place for harassment of the downtrodden and backward sections of society,” the TDP supremo alleged.

A doctor who had asked for masks during the COVID-19 period was done to death, while a Dalit youth who raised certain questions on the liquor policy of the YSRCP government was killed, Mr. Naidu recalled.

“The fight is now between democracy and dictatorship. People have to join hands to save the State from destruction. It is ultimately the people who will be the victims if they do not come forward to save the State and the future generations,” Mr. Naidu said in the letter.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.