Naidu exhorts MLAs, MPs to prepare vision documents for their constituencies

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu exhorted the NDA MLAs and MPs to prepare constituency-level vision documents in tune with the Central government’s aim to make India a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by the year 2047 and to be accessible to the people, who gave unprecedented victory to the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP)-BJP alliance in the 2024 elections.

Addressing a meeting of the NDA Legislature party at a private function hall near Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said the three parties (TDP, JSP and BJP) did a great job in the general elections, right from the selection of candidates to campaigning, and wished that the alliance remains a permanent arrangement in the interests of the State and people.

He stressed the need for good behaviour and cautioned the leaders against giving into temptation to do politics of vengeance. The NDA allies might have different thoughts, but their common agenda should be to serve the people, he said.

Mr. Naidu said it was difficult to imagine where Andhra Pradesh would have been had the BJP-led NDA not formed the government at the Centre for the third time, and he was extremely happy that JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari ensured that the three parties sailed together.

Amaravati

As far as the development of the State was concerned, Mr. Naidu said the government would take the Amaravati project forward and that it would not have fund constraints as the Central government promised to arrange a financial assistance of ₹15,000 crore. The Central support to the development of industrial parks at Kopparthy, Orvakal and Nakkapalli was a great thing to happen, he said.

Steps were taken to sign an agreement with the NTPC for manufacturing of green hydrogen at Visakhapatnam with an estimated investment of ₹1.50 lakh crore, Mr. Naidu said, and vowed to save the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from collapse, with the cooperation of the NDA Government in the Centre. While saying that, he insisted that efforts should be made to put the VSP on the path to profitability. A sum of ₹500 crore had just been infused to get the VSP going, he said.

The Chief Minister further said a plan of action for the development of national highways at an estimated cost of ₹58,000 crore in the coming three years was prepared, and every household in the State would be given drinking water tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The State government had parted with the required land for the establishment of Visakhapatnam railway zone and foundation would be laid for it soon, he said.

Mr. Naidu said the State was sitting on a debt pile of ₹10 lakh crore and pending bills amounting to ₹1 lakh crore. The government aimed at creating 20 lakh jobs in five years and no effort would be spared thereof. Liquor policy would come into force in the first week of October, he said.

Further, Mr. Naidu said the Polavaram project was poised to make rapid strides in the wake of the sanction of ₹12,500 crore by the Central government and the work of construction of a new diaphragm wall was awarded. The target was to complete Phase-I of Polavaram in two years. The State government contemplated bringing a policy for industrial infrastructure, and it was making sincere efforts to sort out the bifurcation-related issues with the Telangana Government.

The Chief Minister made a sensational allegation that animal fat was used in the preparation of laddus and free meals (Annadanam) instead of ghee during the YSR Congress Party regime, and claimed to have ordered that pure ghee should be supplied at any cost.

