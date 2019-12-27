Andhra Pradesh

Naidu driving a wedge between regions: YSRCP

‘None can stop us from locating Executive capital in Vizag’

No force can stop us from locating the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, YSRCP Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnadh has said.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was creating a rift between regions by resorting to a misinformation campaign, Mr. Amarnadh told the media here on Friday.

“The YSRCP government wants to ensure equitable development of all the three regions of the State,” he said after reviewing the arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the city on Saturday to inaugurate the Visakha Utsav at R.K. Beach.

“The north Andhra region will develop during the tenure of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the MLA asserted.

Barring the term of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s government, north Andhra never tasted the fruits of development, he observed.

Mr. Naidu wanted development of only one region. The TDP leaders were not interested in the development of north Andhra, he alleged.

‘Allegations baseless’

There was no truth in the allegations that the YSRCP leaders had bought properties in Visakhapatnam in the last six months, the MLA said.

YSRCP city president Vamis Krishna was present.

