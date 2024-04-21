Naidu distributes B-Forms to 161 Telugu Desam Party candidates 

April 21, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu distributed B-Forms to 161 candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies at his residence here on Sunday. They included 144 MLA and 17 MP candidates.

On the occasion, Mr. Naidu exhorted the candidates to diligently work for the State’s reconstruction, and spoke to them about the strategy to win the elections.

Later, he administered a pledge to the candidates that they would strive to realise the ideals that the party founder, N.T. Rama Rao, stood and fought for, and to spare no effort for development of the State.

Mr. Naidu observed that elections were being held in Andhra Pradesh under special circumstances, and to vote for the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance was a dire necessity.

Only good leaders from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were given entry into the TDP, he stated, calling upon all the new entrants to stick to the party line on various issues.

‘Deceitful game plan’

Mr. Naidu said the alliance candidates should thwart the deceitful game plan of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was once again trying to gain sympathy out of the stone-pelting incident.

He (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) had misled the people that the disproportionate cases registered against him were a ploy to finish him politically, Mr. Naidu observed.

