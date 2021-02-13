Naidu distorting poll results, says Sajjala

GUNTUR

13 February 2021 00:29 IST

Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu is misinterpreting the results of the gram panchayat elections and said that the TDP has won only 510 seats, while the YSRCP supported candidates won in over 2,640 seats.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said Mr. Naidu was habituated to putting the blame on others and there was nothing new in his recent allegations over SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh conducting the panchayat elections.

“Mr. Naidu claims TDP supporters won over 38% seats in the first phase and also says SEC had failed to conduct the elections in a fair manner. He had even gone ahead and written a letter requesting Central Observers to conduct the polls,” Mr. Reddy said.

He said the party was ready to prove its claims by displaying the candidates pictures on ‘YSRCPPolls.in’ website. Of all the 2,640 candidates who won in the first phase, pictures of 2,616 candidates and details of 24 rebel candidates were uploaded on the site.

While asserting that about 90% of YSRCP supported candidates would win the panchayat elections in the next phases, Mr. Reddy said that no one was ready to trust Mr. Naidu’s allegations over SEC, who indeed went against the State government by misusing his constitutional powers and putting the government officials under psychological stress. He said that the TDP platform is getting vacant, as the candidates were leaving and there was no use with Mr. Naidu’s monologues and Zoom meetings.