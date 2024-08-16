Naidu discusses Polavaram project issue with Union Jal Sakthi Minister

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Jal Sakthi Minister C.R. Patil at New Delhi on Friday, August 16.

Mr. Naidu reached Delhi on Friday evening for a two-day visit. He interacted with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs and later met the Union Minister and discussed the Polavaram project issue.

The Union government during the recent Budget Session promised to complete the Polavaram project.

The work on the Polavaram Irrigation Project came to a grinding halt due to the damage to its diaphragm wall. Individual experts from the U.S.A. and Canada inspected the project site on June 30. Two experts from the U.S.A. and Canada each have been engaged by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to review planning, designs and drawings submitted by the executing agency (Water Resources Department of Andhra Pradesh), and suggest techno-economically viable solutions or remedial measures.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, AP Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and others were present.

