GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu discusses Polavaram project issue with Union Jal Sakthi Minister

Union government promised support to the project during the recent Budget Session

Published - August 16, 2024 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Jal Sakthi Minister C.R. Patil at New Delhi on Friday, August 16.

Mr. Naidu reached Delhi on Friday evening for a two-day visit. He interacted with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs and later met the Union Minister and discussed the Polavaram project issue.

The Union government during the recent Budget Session promised to complete the Polavaram project. 

The work on the Polavaram Irrigation Project came to a grinding halt due to the damage to its diaphragm wall. Individual experts from the U.S.A. and Canada inspected the project site on June 30. Two experts from the U.S.A. and Canada each have been engaged by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to review planning, designs and drawings submitted by the executing agency (Water Resources Department of Andhra Pradesh), and suggest techno-economically viable solutions or remedial measures.  

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, AP Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / politics / Vijayawada / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.