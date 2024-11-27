Naidu directs officials to construct Deep Technology building in Amaravati

Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday directed officials to formulate proposals for constructing an iconic Deep Technology building in the capital city of Amaravati. Chairing a review meeting at his office at the State Secretariat on the new IT policy, Mr. Naidu opined that the future of the present generation banks on latest technologies like Deep Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Recalling that he had built the Hi Tech City in Hyderabad to promote Information Technology, and now there was a need to develop a Deep Technology building to embrace the opportunities arising out of the latest technology.

He directed the officials to formulate proposals for setting up five lakh workstations by 2029 and 10 lakh such workstations by 2034 in the State.

He also gave instructions to the officers on co-working spaces, providing necessary land on subsidy for constructing multi-storeyed office complexes, granting permissions through single-window system for providing basic amenities and bringing the IT companies under power tariff. Mr. Naidu told the officials to formulate plans to extend seed-funding up to ₹25 lakh each to SCs, STs, BCs, and women as part of the Start-Up policy.

He also issued guidelines to the officers for the setting up of five innovation hubs interlinking them to the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub for the development of innovation and start-up ecosystem in the State. He was keen that the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub should function as a centre for the zonal hubs in Central Andhra, Rayalaseema, South Andhra, Godavari and North Andhra, and 25 IITs should be interlinked to these five zonal hubs.

Directing the officials to work with the goal of providing employment to the youth, the Chief Minister said District Collectors too should identify the available lands for setting up workstations. Also, the skill upgradation was necessary at all the workstations for the youth to meet their future needs, he told the officials.

Observing that the youth living in the rural areas in the State had immense knowledge, but their progress was hindered due to lack of skills, the Chief Minister stressed the need to develop the skills among the rural youth.

Subsidies for IT sector

The State government has divided the into three categories the subsidy to be provided for the developers of the IT companies .If the company should be eligible to get the necessary subsidy for co-working space, it should either have 100-seating capacity or should have an office complex which has a space of 10,000 square feet.

Similarly, for the neighbourhood working space should have 10-seat capacity or 1,000 square feet office space. The final plan was being formulated to extend subsidies to the companies which have either ₹30 crore turnover or a minimum of 100 staff strength.

Minister for Human Resources and IT Nara Lokesh, also expressed his opinion on the new IT policy.