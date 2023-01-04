HamberMenu
Naidu did not have permission to conduct meeting in Kuppam: Minister

January 04, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau,Sambasiva Rao M.

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu violated the rules by not seeking permission from the police department to conduct a road show and meeting in Kuppam, alleged Jogi Ramesh, Minister for Housing, at a press conference at the YSR Congress Party office here on Wednesday. 

The Minister alleged that the TDP president was provoking his cadre against the police by levelling allegations on the new G.O., which was brought out by the State government on January 2, 2023. He said that the entire police system has been functioning based on the Police Act 1861 and it was a well known fact for everyone. When that was the situation, the TDP was supposed to take permission to conduct public meetings, he observed. Instead of doing so, the TDP president was criticising the government, he added. 

Mr. Ramesh alleged that the TDP supremo did not have a vote in Kuppam, but contested from there. He criticised that Mr. Naidu did not develop Kuppam constituency and hence the public were opposing him there.

In fact, the new G.O. was brought in view of the stampedes that happened at the public meetings of Mr. Naidu, but he was not realising it, the Minister maintained. He criticised that the TDP was doing all this for publicity and hurting the public.

