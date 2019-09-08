‘Naidu did not follownorm on Amaravati’

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has yet again created a commotion around the Capital, when he said on Saturday that the previous TDP government had not even released the mandatory gazette notification on Amaravati. As a consequence, Amaravati had no proper address and authentication.

Addressing reporters at the party central office to mark the 100 days of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Mr. Satyanarayana said all important government decisions and policies have to be notified in the gazette for authentication but the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu did not follow the norm. In fact, he was predetermined to announce Amaravati as the capital city and was least bothered about adhering to the established procedures.

Mr. Naidu had apparently brushed aside the recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee as “he made up his mind to flee from Hyderabad due to his compulsions and did not pay heed to wise counsel on the implications of locating the capital in Amaravati.”

“I have official information that a gazette notification on Amaravati has not been issued. Mr. Naidu claims that he has built the Capital but as per records, there is no gazette notification,’’ said the Minister, while pointing out that numerous notifications were issued on all and sundry projects.

Reverse tendering

He said as the government was a continuous process, the commitments would be met and the reverse tendering process was only to gauge the scale of corruption that took place during the TDP regime.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is reaching out to all sections in society and bringing in policy measures aimed at empowering the weaker sections. His aim is to work for the betterment of the lives of people,’’ the Minister said.

He also hit out against at the TDP chief by saying that the latter had reneged on all promises made in the election manifesto, while Mr. Jagan had started implementing the schemes from Day 1.