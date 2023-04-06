ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu did an injustice to North Andhra region, alleges Kruparani

April 06, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

Ms. Kruparani said that Mr. Naidu should give an explanation for it during the TDP regional conclave in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP leader Killi Kruparani adressing the media at Tekkali in Srikakulam district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Killi Kruparani on April 5 (Wednesday) alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had done an injustice to the North Andhra region during his chief ministerial tenure by denying sufficient funds for irrigation projects.

Addressing the media at Tekkali in Srikakulam district, Ms. Kruparani said that Mr. Naidu should give an explanation for it during the TDP regional conclave in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

“The TDP’s victory in graduates’ constituencies in the MLC elections does not mean that people of the North Andhra region are with Mr. Naidu. People will teach the TDP a lesson in the general elections in 2024,” she added.

