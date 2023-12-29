GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu describes Kuppam as his laboratory for developmental experiments

The TDP national president promises 20 lakh jobs and unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month if his party is voted to power

December 29, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KUPPAM (Chittoor district)

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public meeting in Santhipuram mandal of Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district on Friday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public meeting in Santhipuram mandal of Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that his home constituency of Kuppam has proved to be a laboratory for varied experiments on development, which he eventually replicated across Andhra Pradesh.

On the second day of his visit to the constituency, Mr. Naidu addressed a public meeting at Santhipuram town where he recalled the introduction of Israeli technology of irrigation in the late nineties, exotic and premium crops suitable for the local weather conditions. He also assured to revive the shelved idea of constructing an airport in Kuppam to strengthen the marketing facility to encourage exports.

He alleged that the constituency was “grossly neglected” by the present YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, squarely blaming the district leaders for eyeing the granite reserves of Kuppam rather than the people’s welfare.

Referring to the accusations made by the YSRCP leaders related to unauthorised quarries in Kuppam, he sought to know what prevented the government from initiating action against the illegal activities.

“The Chief Minister must tell why he is neglecting Kuppam. The ruling party leaders always think of looting the people. They are not worried about people’s welfare,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is unfit to be a politician. His government is so inefficient that even 13% of the pending works of Handri-Neeva projects could not be completed during their five-year tenure,” he said.

The former Chief Minister promised to provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth across the State, besides an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month, if the TDP is voted to power. He described the introduction of Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act as an “attempt to illegally occupy land by minimising the role of courts”.

