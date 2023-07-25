Naidu demands White Paper on agriculture in Andhra Pradesh

July 25, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the farming community is ‘on ventilator due to the indifferent attitude’ of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh.

“The agriculture sector will survive only if the YSRCP is voted out of power,” he said while addressing the media at the TDP office at Mangalagiri near here on July 25 (Tuesday).

Mr. Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not respond to the plight of farmers and that the lopsided policies of the government had pushed the farmers into doldrums.

“The situation is alarming in the State as 3,000 farmers have ended their lives in the past four years. Andhra Pradesh stands second and third with regard to tenant farmers and farmers suicides in the country,” he alleged.

Mr. Naidu said that resorting to unparliamentary language out of frustration by the YSRCP leaders and Ministers would not suffice. “The government must release a White Paper on the assistance extended to farmers in the past four years,” he said.

The TDP president said that Annadata Sukhibhava scheme was introduced during his tenure to help the farmers. “The TDP, if voted to power in 2024 elections, will announce a new agriculture policy. All the schemes and programmes that were shelved by the YSRCP government will be restored. Also, a financial assistance of ₹20,000 will be given to each farmer,” said Mr. Naidu.

