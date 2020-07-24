Naidu demands insurance cover for journalists too

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the death of senior journalist Sunkara Rama Rao allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply and expert medical care in Rajamahendravaram.

In a tweet on Friday, Mr. Naidu demanded that the journalists, who also work at the field level risking their lives, be also provided the ₹50 lakh insurance being offered to COVID-19 frontline warriors.

“Journalists and media persons should be included in the list of frontline warriors along with doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, sanitation staff and others,” Mr. Naidu said.

‘Provide PPE kits’

Party national general secretary N. Lokesh, in a statement, demanded that the government provide PPE kits to the journalists too considering the dangers they face in the line of duty. He also sought the revival of health scheme and insurance plans for the working journalists.

Though the local journalists took Rama Rao’s oxygen requirement to the notice of the authorities concerned, there was no timely action, he said.

The government should step up the COVID-19 treatment facilities, Mr. Lokesh said, and added that the demands of the journalists be fulfilled.