Naidu demands insurance cover for journalists too

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the death of senior journalist Sunkara Rama Rao allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply and expert medical care in Rajamahendravaram.
In a tweet on Friday, Mr. Naidu demanded that the journalists, who also work at the field level risking their lives, be also provided the ₹50 lakh insurance being offered to COVID-19 frontline warriors.
“Journalists and media persons should be included in the list of frontline warriors along with doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, sanitation staff and others,” Mr. Naidu said.
‘Provide PPE kits’
Party national general secretary N. Lokesh, in a statement, demanded that the government provide PPE kits to the journalists too considering the dangers they face in the line of duty. He also sought the revival of health scheme and insurance plans for the working journalists.
Though the local journalists took Rama Rao’s oxygen requirement to the notice of the authorities concerned, there was no timely action, he said.
The government should step up the COVID-19 treatment facilities, Mr. Lokesh said, and added that the demands of the journalists be fulfilled.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath