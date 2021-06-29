Naidu demands financial package for COVID- affected families

VIJAYAWADA

29 June 2021 23:28 IST

There is a need to increase the pace of vaccination, he says

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to continue the struggle till the State government announces a special package for the COVID-affected families on the lines of the assistance offered in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and other States.

Mr. Naidu was addressing the participants at the ‘Sadhana Deeksha’ organised at the TDP central office in Amaravati on Tuesday. The party staged similar protests across the State.

Mr. Naidu urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to set aside “his narrow political agenda” and start purchasing vaccines in order to inoculate all people of all age groups.

The percentage of people being vaccinated should be increased from the present 23.2 to at least 70 in the State. People would be safe only if they were vaccinated completely, he added.

Seeking to know why Andhra Pradesh alone was not offering any special package, Mr. Naidu said Maharashtra gave a financial package of ₹5,476 crore, Tamil Nadu ₹4,155 crore, Karnataka ₹1,250 crore and Kerala ₹20,000 crore.

Maharashtra had given ₹2,500 to small traders and ₹2,000 to tribal people. Tamil Nadu had given ₹4,000 to all ration card holders, besides ₹2,000 worth essential commodities. Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Bhiar, Madhya Pradesh and other States too had provided support to their people during the pandemic times, he pointed out, and demanded that the government immediately announce ₹10,000 financial assistance each for all the white ration card holders in the State.