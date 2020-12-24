Naidu demands CBI probe into Snehalatha murder

TDP chief demands action against police for laxity

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday described the burning alive of Snehalatha in Anantapur district as a ghastly incident that was more horrific than Nirbhaya and Disha incidents in the country. The government should order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident, he said.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Naidu held the State government responsible for the incident. A CBI probe alone would bring the facts to light and help nab the culprits responsible for the girl’s murder.

“Why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not go to Anantapur to initiate immediate action and to console the victimised family even though the CM was currently touring the neighbouring Kadapa district?” he asked.

Had Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy responded and taken stern action against the culprits in the first two or three incidents, the law and order situation would not have slipped into this sorry state now. Over 400 horrific attacks were made on women, girls and even minor girls in the State and the CBI should conduct a comprehensive probe into all these incidents, he said.

Mr. Naidu said that cases should be booked against the police who did not take immediate action when Snehalatha’s parents complained about the harassment. “It was so pathetic that the culprits had even beaten the girl in the college once. Sneha was brave and a national-level volleyball player but she had fallen victim to the miscreants because of the indifference of the police and the government,” he alleged.