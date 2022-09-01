Naidu demands CBI, judicial probe into AR constable’s dismissal

Prakash was implicated in a false case, says TDP chief

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
September 01, 2022 21:23 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to take necessary steps to order a judicial inquiry and a CBI probe into the Armed Reserve (AR) constable K. Prakash issue.

In the letter dated Thursday, Mr. Naidu said that the AR constable was harassed and dismissed from service for holding a placard during the Chief Minister’s visit to Anantapur district. He was urging the government to make payments relating to Surrender Leaves and Additonal Surrender Leaves, he said. 

“Mr. Prakash was implicated in a false case. Though the alleged victim Lakshmi asserted that Mr. Prakash was innocent, false cases were slapped against him in a bid to harass him. It is necessary to order a judicial inquiry to find out who were involved in the episode,” he said.

The victim lodged a complaint that false cases were slapped against him by district SP Fakkeerappa, AR Additional SP A. Hanumanthu and CCS DSP S. Mahaboob Basha. It was necessary to order a CBI probe in this regard, Mr. Naidu said. Also, all the three accused should be placed under Vacancy Reserve (VR) until the case was solved,  he added.

