Naidu demands cancellation of poll to Nellore civic body

‘Unanimous election announced on the basis of manipulated list of candidates’

Alleging irregularities and deliberate manipulation of final lists of contesting candidates, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said that the State Election Commissioner (SEC) must order cancellation of the election to the Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) .

Addressing the media in virtual mode on Monday, Mr. Naidu urged the SEC to order fresh elections to the NMC to ‘protect democracy and win the confidence of the people’.

“The officials have breached the election conduct by causing inordinate delay in releasing the final lists of contestants after withdrawal of nominations at 3 p.m.,” the TDP president said.

The TDP president alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to use forged signatures to announce voluntary withdrawal of the opponents of the ruling YSRCP.

“Some unscrupulous officials are conniving with the YSRCP leaders. They are making a mockery of elections by favouring the ruling party. Some officials rushed for unanimous declaration forms in about eight wards before the final lists were published. The election authorities of the NMC announced unanimous election in wards 7, 8,12, 20, 24, 37, 38, and 40 on the basis of the manipulated list of candidates,” alleged Mr. Naidu

Accusing the authority concerned of rejecting nominations filed by the candidates of the opposition parties on flimsy grounds, Mr. Naidu demanded that all the relevant documents be made public.

Letter to SEC

Mr. Naidu also dashed a letter to the SEC, alleging that there was delay to facilitate manipulation of the final list of candidates.

“This is clearly an attempt to remove the TDP candidates from the fray through forged signatures, foul play and forced withdrawals of nominations. This is nothing but an intentional manipulation of the electoral processes, a repeat of what happened previously during the local body elections conducted in the State in March 2020 and 2021,” Mr. Naidu alleged.