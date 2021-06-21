Naidu demands actionin molestation case

TDP president writes letter to DGP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, seeking necessary steps to arrests the culprits of molesting a woman at Sitanagaram ghat in Guntur district.

Mr. Naidu, in the letter, said the victim, along with her fiancée, visited the Sitanagaram Pushkar Ghat on June 19. Two miscreants allegedly attacked the couple, held the man captive by tying him up and threatening to cut his throat with a blade.

The miscreants molested the woman and robbed the couple of their valuables before escaping in the dark, said Mr. Naidu and pointed out that the police out-post at the Sitanagaram Pushkar Ghat was in ruins now.

‘Intensify patrolling’

“Despite many complaints filed about the sale of drugs and presence of anti-social elements in the area with close proximity to the DGP’s office and Chief Minister’s house, no action has been taken yet,” said the TDP chief.

In this backdrop, he said, it is necessary to intensify police patrolling on the banks of the Krishna River near Sitanagaram.

“It is high time the police arrested the culprits to build confidence among the people and ensured justice to the victim, he added.