Naidu decries TDP leader’s arrest, demands his immediate release

VIJAYAWADA

24 October 2021 00:31 IST

‘Mahadev being harassed for posting a comment on the social media’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday condemned the arrest of his party State secretary G. Sandeep Mahadev, and termed it “unlawful and uncalled for.”

In a statement, Mr. Naidu alleged that Mr. Mahadev was “whisked off and being taken around places” without revealing his whereabouts to his family members.

“He is being harassed for posting a comment on the social media,” Mr. Naiud said.

The TDP president slammed the police for not taking any action so far against the “YSRCP goons,” who, armed with deadly weapons, had attacked the TDP central office located at a stone’s throw from the DGP office in Mangalagiri recently. “But cases are being filed against TDP social media activists on flimsy grounds,” he alleged.

‘Supreme Court observation’

Mr. Naidu pointed to the Supreme Court’s observation that a person cannot be arrested based on a social media post criticising the government, and reminded that the apex court had also warned the police in this regard saying that every citizen had the right to Freedom of Expression under Article 19 (1) (A) of the Constitution.

Taking exception to the police taking the arrested leader to unknown locations without disclosing his condition, Mr. Naidu warned Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of serious repercussions if the police did not stop harassing Mr. Mahadev.

He said the ruling YSRCP would have to pay the price for the “unmindful violence” unleashed in the State, and demanded the immediate release of Mr. Mahadev.