Naidu decries attack on party leaders, demands immediate action

N. Chandrababu Naidu. File Photo.

VIJAYAWADA

11 December 2020 17:33 IST

Demanding immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack, the TDP chief alleged total breakdown of law and order under the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy rule.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has condemned attack on his party leaders allegedly by the YSR Congress Party at Kurabala Kota mandal in Chittoor district on Friday and demanded stringent action against those responsible for it.

In a statement, Mr. Naidu said the TDP national general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, Rajampet Parliamentary segment president Srinivasula Reddy and former MLA of Tamballapalle constituency Shankar Yadav were attacked by around 200 YCP leaders when they were on their way to B. Kothakota.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Naidu said TDP leader R. Madhu Babu had sustained a serious head injury, four cars were damaged and a journalist was also targeted by the YCP attackers who snatched his cell phone and camera. He said the TDP leaders were on their way to console the family members of the deceased party cadre at B. Kothakota.

Demanding immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack, the TDP chief alleged total breakdown of law and order under the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy rule. He said the ruling party leaders and cadre, with the tacit support of those at the helm of their party, had been resorting to indiscriminate attacks by targeting innocent people as they knew that they could get away with such acts. He said there was no rule of law in the State as the police department was completely under the control of the YSR CP.

The party's state president K. Atchannaidu, in a separate statement, called the attack ''an act of cowardice" and demanded the arrest of the attackers within 24 hours.