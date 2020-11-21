Naidu daydreaming to win local body polls: Roja

Tirumala

21 November 2020 00:00 IST

‘TDP chief eyeing support of his community men at the helm’

APIIC Chairman and Nagari YSRCP legislator R.K. Roja said on Friday that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was under an illusion of winning the local body elections “with the support of those belonging to his community.”

Addressing the media here, Ms. Roja said though Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had primed the State for the local body elections so as not to forego the Central funds, which, if not claimed, would hamper the developmental works in the State, hurdles had been created on the pretext of COVID-19.

“Ironically, the same people who created hurdles then are now demanding elections by proclaiming that there is no threat of virus in the State,” she observed.

In an indirect reference to State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar, the YSRCP leader said that Mr. Naidu was dreaming to win the elections before the official’s retirement in March.

Despite Mr. Naidu pushing the State into a debt trap, the Chief Minister fulfilled his electoral promises.

“The fact that more than four crore people benefited under various welfare schemes reflects the Chief Minister’s acumen,” she said.

Continuing her tirade, Ms. Roja said that Mr. Naidu, without an iota of social responsibility, preferred to stay in Hyderabad when the people of the State were battling against the pandemic.

Tirupati bypoll

The haste with which Mr. Naidu declared the name of the party candidate for Tirupati LS seat showed that he was more concerned about politics rather than the lives of people.

On the other hand, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy always stood for high ethics of not fielding the candidate in the event of the death of any sitting leader irrespective of his party affiliation.