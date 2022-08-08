Naidu daydreaming of alliances, says Sajjala

August 08, 2022 22:09 IST

‘Naidu desperate for tie-ups to address growing frustration among his partymen’

Adviser to Andhra Pradesh government, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been looking for political alliances as the party has reached the ventilator stage after losing in all the polls since 2019.

At a press conference here on Monday, he said that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was propagating as if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been seeking an alliance. “It is funny that the TDP leaders are daydreaming about coming to power, while in reality, people are ready to reject them again,“ he said, adding Mr. Naidu had been trying hard to remove the frustration among the activists by starting such propaganda.

Sajjala said that it had been three years since Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was rejected by the public, but there was no realisation from his end either to rectify his mistakes or to gain people’s trust. He said that Mr. Naidu had been trying to get an alliance to go through the coming elections and was trying to make deals by extending support to the BJP in Telangana in return for its support in Andhra Pradesh to split the anti-government vote and defeat the YSRCP.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu is a man without morals and has set a proper example of how a leader should not be, while Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has proved himself as a man of the masses and stood as a perfect example of how a leader should be,” Mr. Sajjala said.

“The YSRCP is a party that came from the ideas of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who was worshipped by lakhs of people across the State, and his son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy proved his mettle by providing good governance,” he said.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu always went with an alliance to fight in the elections, as he was not a people’s leader, he said, adding there were no shortcuts to success other than winning people’s hearts with good governance.