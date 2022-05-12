Naidu dares Jagan to make public details of loans mobilised and bills kept pending

Dravidian University students complain about management’s apathy in addressing their problems

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the students and staff of Dravidian University, at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Thursday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday dared Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to make public the loans mobilised by the State government from various sources and the number of bills of contractors and employees kept pending for the last three years.

Addressing the media at Kuppam, Mr. Naidu accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of crippling the administrative systems, which was causing insecurity among the higher officials, employees, and contractors, and forcing them to commit mistakes or resort to malpractice.

Referring to the recent incident wherein the government officials had forcibly taken away the SUV of a Tirupati-bound family for the Chief Minister’s convoy, Mr. Naidu said it showed how the government was functioning.

On the second day of his visit to his constituency, Mr. Naidu addressed the students and employees of Dravidian University.

Showing photographs of the “revolting conditions” in their hostels and mess to Mr. Naidu, the students deplored that despite repeated appeals to the management, their problems continued to persist.

The recent incident in which over 20 girl students had fallen ill due to food poisoning was also brought to Mr. Naidu’s notice. A few employees complained about caste discrimination.

Mr. Naidu alleged that the government was turning a blind eye to the problems of the university as it bore a grudge against him. He asked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to contribute to the university’s development.

The TDP government had established the Dravidian University with the noble aim of making it number one in South India, he added.

When the workers of Sahi Garments complained to Mr. Naidu that the management was paying them low wages, Mr. Naidu said he would speak to the people concerned and solve the issue.