Naidu dares Jagan to go for ‘early polls’ in A.P.

‘People are eager to show the door to YSRCP’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday dared Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to go for ‘early polls’.

Speaking at the International Women’s Day celebrations at the party’s central office, Mr. Naidu said reports indicated that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to go for ‘early polls before it was too late in the wake of the ‘brewing resentment’ among people towards the reign of lawlessness in the State’.

“The TDP is ready. Even, the people of the State are eager to show the door to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said people who had voted the YSRCP to power in 2019 elections were ‘regretting their decision’ now. “The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has no right to celebrate the Women’s Day since it has failed to give women adequate protection,” he said and sought ‘justice’ for the 1,500 cases of atrocities against women in the State. “How can one expect Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure justice to women when he can’t be fair to his sister Y.S. Sharmila,” he asked.

The TDP chief further said that the Chief Minister should apologise to his another sister Sunitha Reddy for murder of her father Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Repeating his vow not to rest till he defeated the YSRCP and send it packing lock, stock and barrel, Mr. Naidu said he and his family were targeted by the ruling party for trying to fight the injustice meted out to him, his party and the entire State.

“My wife has nothing to do with politics. Yet, she was subjected to character assassination. I don’t want her to suffer this mental agony for no fault of hers,” he said.

Accusing the YSRCP of unleashing a reign of terror in the State, he alleged that the party’s Minister and MLC had abetted the suicide of social media activist Venkatrao in Srikakulam district.