‘Naidu damaging city’s image with allegations’

Telugu Desam Party chief and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu is tarnishing the brand image of Visakhapatnam by making false claims about the mishaps that occurred at Pharma City, YSRCP official spokesperson and MLA Gudivada Amarnath said.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Amarnath said that Mr. Naidu’s statements are sowing doubt in people’s minds about the role of the TDP behind the mishaps.

“At a time when YSRCP leader and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy had gone to console the victims of the accident, Mr. Naidu’s reaction over the issue raises doubts,” Mr. Amarnath said.

Mr. Amarnath also alleged that a section of the media that is favourable to Mr. Naidu was also towing his line.

The MLA pointed out that the way Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reacted after the LG Polymers gas leak clearly indicates the CM’s intentions. “He not only visited the city immediately and the victims in the hospital but also announced an ex gratia of ₹1 crore to the next of kin and compensation to others. Moreover, the incident was thoroughly investigated and the people who were responsible were arrested,” Mr. Amarnath said.

“How much compensation has Mr. Naidu given to the families of 29 victims killed during the Godavari Pushkarams,” questioned Mr. Amarnath.