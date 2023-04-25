Naidu criticises Jagan for using Viveka, Kodi Kathi cases to gain sympathy during 2019 polls

April 25, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - GUNTUR

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a direct attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleged that the latter used the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case and Kodi Kathi case as a weapon to gain sympathy during the 2019 general elections.

He addressed a public meeting as part of Idem Kharma at Amaravathi village in Pedakurapadu Assembly Constituency in Palnadu district on Tuesday, after concluding a road show for more than three hours which attracted large number of people.

Mr. Naidu said, “Those who killed their uncle, levelled allegations on me, spread false propaganda in their own media. But, the CBI investigation and the arguments in the courts are revealing the facts. Is it not unfair on the part of Mr. Jagan Reddy? Similarly, Mr. Jagan made a Kodi Kathi drama to gain sympathy and made allegations against me. But, the NIA investigation clearly exposed that the accused involved in the crime belonged to the YSRCP, not the TDP. In addition to that, Mr. Jagan accused me in Pink Diamond theft from the holy TTD temple. Reacting on it, I filed a defamation case for ₹100 crore, but after becoming Chief Minister, Mr. Jagan withdrew the case in the court. Hence, I again filed a private case in the court against the YSRCP and Mr. Jagan.”

The leader of the opposition criticised that the Chief Minister utterly failed in bringing investments into the State, creating new employment. The State did not see any development in the last four years. He said that he named the capital city Amaravati with the spirit of this holy place on the river bank. But, the Chief Minister brutally ruined the capital city with vested interests, he alleged. He assured that he will announce the best welfare schemes for the public very soon.

Former Minister Kanna Lakshminarayana criticised that Jagan had cheated the public after assuming power. He alleged that during his padayatra, Mr. Jagan made the public believe that he would develop the State and provide welfare. But, in the last four years, Mr. Jagan indulged in corruption, he alleged. Mr. Kanna demanded that the Chief Minister to answer on the expenses of ₹9 lakh crore which was taken as loans for the last four years.

Kommalapati Sridhar, in-charge of Pedakurapadu, said that the TDP is going to bounce back to power with a thumping majority in the ensuing general elections. The Palnadu district president G.V. Anjanneylu alleged that the YSRCP government was harassing the opposition party leaders by lodging false cases.