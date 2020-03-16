Naidu critical of Jagan’s stand on local body polls

Telugu Desam president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is “playing with the lives of the people” with his adamant stand to hold elections.

“The Chief Minister is more concerned about the elections rather than the lives of people,” Mr Naidu alleged addressing a press conference at the party office in Guntur district on Monday.

Mr. Naidu said that The State government moved Supreme Court asking for the orders to continue the election process of local bodies. The State government challenged the decision of the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to postpone the local body elections in the Supreme Court. At a time when every country was worried about the spread of coronavirus, Mr. Jagan Mohan reddy was keen on conducting the elections and summoned former Election Commissioner Ramakanth Reddy to seek his suggestion on conducting the elections. The Chief Minister’s focus was only on the elections but not on tackling the Covid-19, he said.

The Centre has cautioned the States to be a vigilant on Covid-19. Section 144 was imposed in Mumbai and restrictions were in vogue in Delhi. High Court of Telangana also decided to have court proceedings only for three days a week until further orders, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus, he pointed out.