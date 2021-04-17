Naidu cries foul, demands repoll in Tirupati

In letter to CEC, he alleges large-scale violations and demands action against Minister

The YSRCP “imported many outsiders” to rig the byelection to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Mr. Naidu demanded cancellation of the election, which, he alleged, was replete with violations of the election code of conduct.

Buses loaded with people from outside descended on Tirupati and fanned out to different booths, where the TDP election agents were denied entry, Mr. Naidu alleged.

‘Fake voters’

The local election authorities turned a blind eye even as the “fake voters” had a free run at the polling booths, he alleged.

Stating that he had enclosed video evidence of impersonators, who were allegedly unable to tell their names and other details, Mr. Naidu alleged that the officials and the police personnel on duty were hand-in-glove with the ruling party leaders.

Alleging that Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy had violated the code by staying back in the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency even after campaigning came to an end April 15, Mr. Naidu said, “The Minister is a native of Yerrathivaripalle of Sodum mandal in Chittoor district as per the election affidavit. But he stayed put in Tirupati and even addressed the media on the polling day in violation of the code.”

Mr. Naidu demanded that the Minister be dismissed and a case booked against him.

Charge against police

The police acted at the behest of the ruling party leaders, Mr. Naidu alleged. The police arrested TDP leaders who were trying to identify the “fake voters” and detained them in the Tiruchanur and Alipiri police stations, he said.

“In view of the large-scale violations and anarchy unleashed by the ruling party leaders, the CEC should cancel the byelection and order re-election,” Mr. Naidu demanded.

Earlier, in a letter addressed to the State’s Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. Naidu alleged that Mr. Ramachandra Reddy’s brother Dwarakanath Reddy was behind transporting the “outsiders to impersonate, capture booths, cast fake votes and trigger violence.”

The PLR Convention Centre and a few other places in Tirupati were the hub of their activities, he alleged.

The TDP agents were prevented from entering the polling booths at Ammapalyam in Srikalahasti mandal, Kandelugunta in Tottembedu mandal and Bhimunicheruvu and Kasimitta in Narayanavanam mandal, he alleged.