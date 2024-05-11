GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Naidu creating fear on Land Titling Act as he lost confidence in his manifesto: YSRCP

The Act will be implemented only after the misapprehensions are cleared and people accept it, says Sajjala

Published - May 11, 2024 09:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP general secretary.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP general secretary. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

In a bid to turn the tables, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has kicked off a controversy over the Land and Titling Act, which is still pending adjudication in a court of law. ‘‘The TDP is creating an unwarranted and wilful misinformation campaign with an eye on elections,’‘ the YSRCP alleged. 

Talking to reporters on May 11 (Saturday), YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has launched a malicious campaign to create fear among people on the Act. Mr. Naidu was well aware that the Act was pending before the court. Also, it would take at least four to five years to implement. The Comprehensive Land Survey has to be completed before implementing the Act and taking it to a logical conclusion. It would be implemented only after clearing the air and it is accepted by the people, he said.

Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader I.Y.R. Krishna Rao’s post on X, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the post made it clear that the BJP was the ‘karta’ and ‘karma’ (creator) of the Act, and that the State governments were mere ‘kriya’ (executors).

The BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari hasn’t responded to the issue to date even though the TDP issued advertisements tagging the BJP. “Why is the BJP A.P. unit silent?” he asked.

Mr. Naidu deviated from positive agenda as he lacked the confidence of winning the popular vote. The TDP promised the moon and Mr. Naidu left no stone unturned to woo the voters. ‘‘He understood that the people don’t trust his promises or his party’s manifesto. Hence, he is making all noises and frightening people that their lands will be grabbed by the government or Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,’‘ he alleged.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

