Naidu counters Jagan on ‘political vendetta’ charge

Reacting to the allegations levelled by YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded the the former Chief Minister reveal the names of the deceased 36 persons who were alleged victims of “political murders” as he was claiming.

During a discussion in the Legislative Assembly on the White Paper on State finances on Friday, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Jagan was levelling false allegations for mere political gains. He said that two incidents happened in which two persons died in the last one-and a half month, after the NDA formed government, but they were not related to political murders as alleged by the YSRCP leader.

Mr. Naidu added that the incident in which a person was killed brutally in Vinukonda was not a political murder. He said that the accused and victim were with the YSRCP until recent times and questioned Mr. Jagan how could he consider it as a political murder. He claimed that the incident was because of their personal rivalry. On another incident, a girl was raped and then murdered by a group of people in Rayalaseema. In these both incidents, the govt arrested the accused and produced them in the court. He said that, in the rape and murder incident, one of the accused died.

The Chief Minister demanded that Mr. Jagan produce the FIRs of there were vendetta cases filed against the YSRCP leaders. He said that there was not even a single political vendetta incident in the State after the NDA came to power. He alleged that Mr. Jagan even resorted to give misinformation on the murder of his uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and tried to attribute it to the TDP leaders, but the public came to know the fact and gave a befitting reply in the recent elections.

Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Jagan had walked out of the Assembly as he had no answers for the questions raised in the House through the White Papers.