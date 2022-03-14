Naidu consoles victims of ‘spurious liquor’ in West Godavari district

YSRCP leaders blamed for running liquor business in State

YSRCP leaders blamed for running liquor business in State

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday consoled the family members of the victims, who allegedly died after consuming spurious liquor in the town.

Mr. Naidu, along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, visited the houses and interacted with the family members of the victims and inquired about the incident. He promised to extend all help to the bereaved families.

Criticises government

Mr. Naidu criticised the government for trying to portray liquor deaths as natural deaths and suppress facts. Countrymade and ID liquor was flowing freely, and the YSRCP leaders were doing liquor business in the State, he alleged.

“Though the villagers died after consuming spurious liquor in the last few days, the government is claiming that the victims died of various health issues. The TDP will fight until justice is rendered to all the liquor victims in Jangareddygudem,” Mr. Naidu said.

He announced financial aid to all the kin of the victims and demanded that the government pay ex gratia to the bereaved families.

“My husband consumed cheap liquor on March 8, and complained of abdomen pain and vomiting. We shifted him to an RMP and then to the Area Hospital, where he died the next morning,” a woman bemoaned.

“If the victims died of food contamination or post-COVID symptoms, why only men succumbed, but not women,” Mr. Naidu questioned and said that almost all the deceased were from poor families.

Former Minister Peetala Sujatha, former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, leaders V. Anitha and others accompanied Mr. Naidu.