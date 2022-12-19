Naidu consoles partymen injured in Macherla violence

December 19, 2022 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday spoke on telephone with the party leaders and workers who were injured and who suffered property loss in the violence in Macherla and consoled them.

Mr. Naidu asked them about the attack and the loss to their properties, and said the party would support them in all possible ways.

The party’s district-level leaders told Mr. Naidu that though they were the victims of the attack in which many of them had sustained injuries and their cars and household articles were damaged, the police had framed cases against 24 of them under various sections, including attempt to murder.

Mr. Naidu said he would not only ensure that the cases booked against them were removed but would see that stringent action was initiated against the attackers by taking legal recourse.