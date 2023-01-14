ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu consigns copies of G.O. No. 1 to Bhogi bonfire

January 14, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and other party leaders burning the copies of G.O. No. 1 in the Bhogi bonfire, at Naravaripalle, near Tirupati, on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday consigned the copies of G.O. No.1 to the Bhogi bonfire lit as part of the Sankranti festivities at his native Naravaripalle village.

A huge bonfire was lit at the village centre, where Mr. Naidu and his partymen participated at around 6.30 am.

The copies of the “gag order” were thrown by the party leaders into the fire in a symbolic protest against the G.O. that prevented public meetings on roads, which was issued in the wake of stampedes in TDP programmes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

TDP Chandragiri in-charge Pulivarthi Nani, media coordinator Sridhar Varma and other leaders participated.

The Nara family is staying at its ancestral village for the three-day Sankranti. Friends and family members, local residents and party sympathisers are making a beeline for the village to greet TDP chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US