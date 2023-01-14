HamberMenu
Naidu consigns copies of G.O. No. 1 to Bhogi bonfire

January 14, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and other party leaders burning the copies of G.O. No. 1 in the Bhogi bonfire, at Naravaripalle, near Tirupati, on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday consigned the copies of G.O. No.1 to the Bhogi bonfire lit as part of the Sankranti festivities at his native Naravaripalle village.

A huge bonfire was lit at the village centre, where Mr. Naidu and his partymen participated at around 6.30 am.

The copies of the “gag order” were thrown by the party leaders into the fire in a symbolic protest against the G.O. that prevented public meetings on roads, which was issued in the wake of stampedes in TDP programmes.

TDP Chandragiri in-charge Pulivarthi Nani, media coordinator Sridhar Varma and other leaders participated.

The Nara family is staying at its ancestral village for the three-day Sankranti. Friends and family members, local residents and party sympathisers are making a beeline for the village to greet TDP chief.

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

