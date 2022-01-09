Andhra Pradesh

Naidu condoles Ramesh Babu's death

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA 09 January 2022 09:57 IST
Updated: 09 January 2022 09:57 IST

Fifty six year-old Ramesh Babu was Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s elder brother

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the death of actor-producer Ramesh Babu, who was veteran actor Krishna's elder son.

"I pray to God that he may give strength to the bereaved family members in these difficult times. Ramesh Babu was a cine actor and producer," Mr. Naidu said.

Fifty six year-old Ramesh Babu was Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s elder brother. He passed away in Hyderabad on January 9 after a prolonged illness.

