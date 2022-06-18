Naidu condoles ex-Karnataka Minister

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed grief over the death of former Karnataka Minister Raghupathi Naidu.

Recalling how “his friend” had protected the TDP MLAs in Karnataka when the NTR government was pulled down in 1984, the TDP chief said ever since, Raghupathi Naidu “became a close friend to me and NTR”.

In a tweet, Mr. Naidu said Raghupathi Naidu had served as a Minister in key portfolios in the cabinets of former Karnataka Chief Ministers Ramakrishna Hegde and S.R. Bommai. Since the 1984 crisis, Raghupathi Naidu had continued to be a well-wisher and a friend of the TDP, he said and prayed for peace to the soul of the departed leader and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.