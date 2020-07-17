Naidu condemns‘attack’ on Dalit judge

Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has condemned what he called the 'heinous attack' on Dalit judge Ramakrishna in Chittoor district.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said Mr. Ramakrishna's only fault was to stand up for the Dalit families whose assigned lands were being forcibly taken away by 'land grabbers' of the YSRCP.

“This is one of the many incidents of atrocities being carried out on Dalit intellectuals including former MP Harsha Kumar, Dr. Sudhakar, Dr. Anitha Rani, and Mahasena Rajesh,” he said.

“Dalit intellectuals must unite to fight this trend with one voice and reclaim what is rightfully theirs,” he said.