Naidu condemns bindover cases against Atchannaidu’s kin

The YSRCP using coercion to silence voice of dissent, say TDP leaders

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has termed the bindover cases filed against the family members of party State president K. Atchannaidu as ‘politically motivated’.

“The false cases filed by the Kotabommali police are unacceptable,” he said and warned the YSRCP leaders and the ‘erring’ police officers of consequences if they continued with such ‘oppressive agenda’ against the TDP leaders.

Mr. Naidu also demanded that the government close the rowdy sheets opened ‘illegally’ against Harivara Prasad, Suresh and Krishna Murthy. Earlier, the TDP leaders demanded the DGP D. Gautam Sawang to close the rowdy sheets and drop the false cases.

“The State government has been targeting BC leaders such as Mr. Atchannaidu, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Kollu Ravindra and others. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is using coercion as a weapon to silence the voice of dissent against his wrong policies,” they said.