Naidu condemns attack on TDP leaders in Chittoor district

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday condemned the attack on his party leaders allegedly by the YSRCP activists in Kurabala Kota mandal of Chittoor district, and demanded stringent action against those responsible.
‘YSRCP behind incident’
In a statement, Mr. Naidu said that TDP national general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, Rajampet parliamentary segment president Srinivasula Reddy and former MLA of Tamballapalle Shankar Yadav were attacked allegedly by 200 YSRCP leaders when they were on their way to B. Kothakota. Four cars were damaged in the incident, he said, and added that party leader R. Madhu Babu suffered a serious head injury.
The attackers also targeted a journalist and snatched his mobile phone and camera, Mr. Naidu said.
The TDP leaders were on their way to console the family members of the deceased party activist at B. Kothakota.
Demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack, Mr. Naidu said there was “total breakdown of law and order under the YSRCP rule.”
He said the ruling party leaders and cadres, with the tacit support of those at the helm, had been attacking innocent persons as they knew that they could get away with such acts.
“There is no rule of law in the State as the Police Department is completely under the control of the YSRCP,” Mr. Naidu alleged.
TDP State president K. Atchannaidu, in a separate statement, demanded the arrest of the attackers within 24 hours.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath