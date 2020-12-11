Naidu condemns attack on TDP leaders in Chittoor district

He alleges total breakdown of law and order in State

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday condemned the attack on his party leaders allegedly by the YSRCP activists in Kurabala Kota mandal of Chittoor district, and demanded stringent action against those responsible.

‘YSRCP behind incident’

In a statement, Mr. Naidu said that TDP national general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, Rajampet parliamentary segment president Srinivasula Reddy and former MLA of Tamballapalle Shankar Yadav were attacked allegedly by 200 YSRCP leaders when they were on their way to B. Kothakota. Four cars were damaged in the incident, he said, and added that party leader R. Madhu Babu suffered a serious head injury.

The attackers also targeted a journalist and snatched his mobile phone and camera, Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP leaders were on their way to console the family members of the deceased party activist at B. Kothakota.

Demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack, Mr. Naidu said there was “total breakdown of law and order under the YSRCP rule.”

He said the ruling party leaders and cadres, with the tacit support of those at the helm, had been attacking innocent persons as they knew that they could get away with such acts.

“There is no rule of law in the State as the Police Department is completely under the control of the YSRCP,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu, in a separate statement, demanded the arrest of the attackers within 24 hours.