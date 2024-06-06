Naidu choosing NDA over INDIA unfortunate, says Andhra Congress leader

Vice-president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Kolanukonda Shivaji on Thursday said it is unfortunate that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, whose party won the elections in the State with a thumping majority, has chosen to sail with the NDA at the Centre to form the government.

In a statement, he congratulated the TDP and the JSP for their stellar performance in the elections, “putting an end to an era of destruction and corruption in the State”. “But it is unfortunate that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu did not consider aligning with the INDIA bloc led by the Congress, which was wedded to the cause of developing Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Referring to the June 2 deadline after which Hyderabad ceased to be the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, Mr. Shivaji said since the State capital, Amaravati, is not yet ready, the TDP should ask the Centre to do the needful to extend Hyderabad’s status as the joint capital for another 10 years.