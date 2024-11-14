Naidu charts bold vision for Andhra Pradesh’s industrial growth

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to position Andhra Pradesh as a global industrial hub and a leader in employment generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the Assembly on Thursday, while discussing industrial policies introduced recently, Mr. Naidu emphasised the State’s goal to attract massive investments, create jobs, and ensure inclusive growth.

With a clear focus on making Andhra Pradesh a global job destination, the Chief Minister highlighted that creating opportunities for the youth was a top priority. “Our youth are our greatest asset. By providing them with jobs, we can create wealth, improve revenues, and implement more welfare initiatives,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu reflected on Andhra Pradesh’s achievements during his previous term, which saw landmark projects like the Kia Motors plant. However, he lamented the setbacks caused by the previous YSRCP administration, which, he said, drove away investments. Determined to regain the momentum, he announced six industrial policies tailored to attract investments across various sectors, from MSMEs and food processing to clean energy and electronics.

The government has set an ambitious target to draw investments worth ₹30 lakh crore over the next five years, aiming to generate 20 lakh jobs. Plans are also in place to establish 22 lakh MSMEs and integrate 175 industrial parks with innovation hubs to foster entrepreneurship.

Mr. Naidu underscored the State’s efforts to promote agriculture-based industries, declaring three agency districts as organic zones and targeting ₹30,000 crore in food processing investments, which would create jobs for three lakh people. He also revealed plans for a green energy revolution, with investments expected to cross ₹10 lakh crore, creating 7.5 lakh jobs.

Emphasising a supportive framework, Mr. Naidu announced subsidies, single-window clearances, and targeted incentives for SC, ST, BC, and women entrepreneurs. “Our policies are designed to reduce production costs, enhance brand value, and make Andhra Pradesh the number one State in the country,” he asserted.

Mr. Naidu concluded conveying a strong belief that Andhra Pradesh’s public policies and governance would not only transform the State’s future but also inspire confidence among investors worldwide.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.