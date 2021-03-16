Naidu caught in his own web: Botcha

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 March 2021 23:08 IST

He rebuts Opposition criticism that the government is vindictive

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is caught in his own web for cheating the SCs and STs of Amaravati, according to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Referring to the CID FIR filed against Mr. Naidu and former Minister P. Narayana at a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that both the leaders had cheated the poor and forced them to part with their land.

“I have received over 100 complaints,” the Minister said.

“About 5,000 acres of assigned land is under question in the scam,” he said, and criticised the opposition parties for giving a “vengeful colour” to the issue.

“We are not vindictive, and law and investigation will take their own course,” he added.

“If he (Mr. Naidu) is innocent, he should not be afraid of the probe and face it bravely,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

‘A vote for development’

On the resounding victory in the recent ULB elections, the Minister said the people had voted for development, good governance and the Chief Minister’s idea of uniform and holistic development through three capitals.

“It is now clear that people like the idea of three capitals. But Mr. Naidu is trying his best to stop it by filing cases and creating hurdles, and we are clearing one hurdle after another,” he said.

He also accused Mr. Naidu and his son and TDP MLC Lokesh of delivering inflammatory speeches during the election campaign.

VSP row

On privatisation of VSP, he said the YSRCP would oppose it tooth and nail, and a resolution opposing the Centre’s decision would be passed in the Assembly.

“The Chief Minister has already sought the Prime Minister’s appointment. If it materialises, he will lead a team comprising leaders of all the political parties, trade union leaders and employees,” he said.