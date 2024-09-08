ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu calls on Governor at Raj Bhavan, explains on flood situation in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 08, 2024 04:07 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called on Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu briefed the Governor on the flood situation, damages caused due to heavy rains in Vijayawada and other districts in the State.

The Chief Minister explained about the rescue and relief measures taken up by the government in the flood affected areas.

Mr. Abdul Nazeer appreciated the government for taking up relief measures and praised Mr. Chandrababu Naidu for personally monitoring the flood relief operations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US