Naidu calls on Governor at Raj Bhavan, explains on flood situation in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 08, 2024 04:07 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called on Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Mr. Naidu briefed the Governor on the flood situation, damages caused due to heavy rains in Vijayawada and other districts in the State.

The Chief Minister explained about the rescue and relief measures taken up by the government in the flood affected areas.

Mr. Abdul Nazeer appreciated the government for taking up relief measures and praised Mr. Chandrababu Naidu for personally monitoring the flood relief operations.

