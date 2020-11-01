Naidu calls for ‘Vision 2050’ to transform country in 30 years

Former CM urges youth to visualise, adapt and innovate

Former Chief Minister and national president of the TDP N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday exhorted budding technopreneurs and young managers to develop ‘Vision 2050’ to usher in a qualitative transformation in the country in the next 30 years.

Interacting with young minds of IIT Bombay virtually as part of Alankar 2020, the IIT’s global leadership summit on the theme ‘Order in Chaos’, organised by the Sailesh J. Mehta School of Management, Mr. Naidu urged the youth to think ahead of their times.

Emphasising on the need to imagine, visualise, adapt and innovate, he said a global crisis like the prevailing coronavirus could be turned into an opportunity if individuals and families, States and countries worked with a vision and executed it meticulously.

Sharing the experience of his own successful journey that began with his Vision 2020 document designed in 1999, he said it started with the construction of a single tower, HiTech City, but later global giants like Microsoft and many US companies set up units, creating a Cyberabad city, to the existing twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Attributing the success to a clear vision and meticulous planning, he said traits like patience, persuasion and perseverance go a long way in helping one achieve the target.

Key areas

Mr. Naidu said the future belonged to Information Technology, non-conventional energy and skilling and therefore, students must focus on these key aspects. He said it was important to be IT-literate and that one’s proficiency in handling machine tools and artificial intelligence would decide one’s success rate. “Indian youth is strong in mathematics and English and we should effectively use this for the benefit of the country. We need to harness their brain power to march ahead in this competitive world,” he said.

Others who spoke at the event included lyricist Javed Akhtar, nuclear physicist and former Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Anil Kakodkar, father of India’s computer and IT revolution Sam Pitroda and the first Chairman of NITI Ayog Arvind Panagariya.