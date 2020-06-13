Naidu calls for virtual stir against Atchannaidu’s arrest

VIJAYAWADA

13 June 2020 00:16 IST

Due procedure was not followed, he alleges

Holding Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for the “illegal arrest” of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Deputy Leader in Assembly K. Atchannaidu, TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the people to stage virtual agitations against the arrest.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Mr. Naidu slammed the State government for arresting his party leader over alleged irregularities in ESI procurement without giving any prior notice. The government had not followed due procedure while arresting the former Minister. It would face the backlash from the public if did not stop its persecution of Backward Classes and weaker sections of society, Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP had started an online agitation under the hashtag #WestandwithAtchannaidu# which got 28.6 million likes that indicated the level of disappointment against Mr. Jagan’s undemocratic policies. The people were requested to launch virtual agitations from their residences. They have to hold placards with a caption that they stand with Mr. Atchannaidu, Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP chief said Mr. Atchannaidu was targeted was only because of his effective fight against the ruling party's excesses and looting in illegal transportation of sand, mining activities and corruption in liquor sales. He stood up against the sale of cheap liquor that was hurting the health of poor people, Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Atchannaidu belonged to a backward classes political family with 38 years association with the people. His family members currently hold two MLA posts and one MP post, while his brother Mr. Yerrunnaidu served at the national level as a Union Minister. A leader with such a record was today targeted out of political vengeance. He underwent a surgery for piles recently but hundreds of policemen made a pre-dawn raid and arrested him as if he was a dacoit or a terrorist, the TDP chief added.