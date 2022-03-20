Naidu calls for steps to check ‘illegal mining’ at Ravvalakonda Hills

March 20, 2022 20:58 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary seeking steps to check “illegal mining” at Ravvalakonda Hills in Kurnool district and such activities in the State.

Mr. Naidu said Ravvalakonda Hills, located about 3 km away from Banaganapalle, was known for their cultural, historical and ecological significance.

“Sri Potuluri Veerabrahmendra Swamy, revered by both Hindus and Muslims, had meditated in the caves of the Ravvalakonda Hills and even penned the famous ‘Kalagnanam’ at the place,” Mr. Naidu said.

“However, illegal mining mafia, with the support of the ruling YSRCP leaders, has targeted Ravvalakonda Hills and is mining gravel and stone indiscriminately. As a result, the public exchequer is losing valuable revenue. Besides, it is causing damage to environment,” he said.

“The mafia is destroying heritage sites such as the caves and other places of worship,” he alleged, and called for steps to check the illegal activity in the area.