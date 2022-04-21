Naidu calls “car-snatching” incident in A.P. atrocious

Mr. Naidu reacted sharply to the incident wherein the RTA officials took away the car of a person who was on his way to Tirupati

Mr. Naidu reacted sharply to the incident wherein the RTA officials took away the car of a person who was on his way to Tirupati

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has decried the “mindless and atrocious” act of the Transport authorities who reportedly took control of the car of a person who was on his way to Tirupati with his family, on Friday night.

Mr. Naidu reacted sharply to the incident wherein the RTA officials took away the car of a person called Vemula Srinivas, who was on his way to Tirupati from Vinukonda, along with his family comprising young children, for the Lord’s darshan.

At Ongole, the family alighted the vehicle (Innova) for dinner at a tiffin centre and was approached by a constable of the Transport department who asked him for his vehicle to be included in the convoy of the Chief Minister, scheduled to visit Ongole on April 22.

Without taking heed of Mr. Srinivas’s request that the family would suffer in the middle of the night if the vehicle were taken away in such abrupt way, the constable took control of the vehicle along with the driver.

Calling such behaviour ‘atrocious’ Mr. Naidu said it was reflective of how the common man was at the receiving end of the reign of anarchy unleashed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State. “Who gave the right to the Transport authorities to obstruct the journey of a family which was headed to a pilgrim centre for the Lord’s darshan and put them to such inconvenience in the middle of the night,” he asked.

Reminding that the State was in a financial crisis, he said “is it so bad that they are unable to arrange for a car in the Chief Minister’s convoy?” Mr. Naidu said the “car-snatching” incident sent out a very disturbing message to the people of the State. “This is shameful to say the least,” he said.